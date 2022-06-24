Advertisement

Medical Moment: Better MRI imaging for heart patients

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
(WNDU) - If you’ve ever needed an MRI, you know how confining it can feel.

Now, a new FDA-approved, full-body MRI is being used for the first time in the U.S. And more importantly, that means more treatment options for the patients who need them most.

“Not only can those patients not fit in a conventional MRI, but other imaging modalities like echo of cardiography, CT, nuclear imaging are not as effective in these severely obese patients,” said Orlando P. Simonetti, PhD, the Director of Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging Research at Ohio State University.

Engineers at Ohio State University are developing cardiac imaging techniques using the machine created by the medical company Seimens. It uses a lower magnetic field, a much better option for some cardiac patients.

“A lot of patients, now, that come in for cardiac MRI have implanted devices, pacemakers, defibrillators,” Dr. Simonetti explained.

The metal in implanted devices, like pacemakers and defibrillators, may distort the higher magnetic field of other MRI scanners, so technicians are sometimes not able to get clear images.

The researchers say they’ve used new technology to boost the signal strength of the lower magnetic field, providing better pictures of the heart.

