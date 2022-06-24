Advertisement

Local officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Roe v. Wade guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. But with the ruling, the decision now goes to the states.

So, what does that mean here at home?

Indiana law would ban any abortions after 12 weeks and ban the use of abortion drugs after roughly 10 weeks.

In Michigan, due to a state law last updated in 1931, most abortions would be seen as a felony. The penalty is up to four years, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she won’t enforce that law if it goes back into effect.

Meanwhile, many local officials are issuing statements on the overruling of Roe v. Wade.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R):

(Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D):

(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.):

(Senator Braun Press Office)

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.):

(Press Office for Senator Young)

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.):

(Office of Senator Stabenow)

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.):

(Office of Jackie Walorski)

U.S. Rep Jim Banks (R-Ind.):

(Office of Jim Banks)

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R):

(Indiana Attorney General)

Indiana Democratic Party:

(Indiana Democratic Party)

Right to Life Michiana, Inc.:

(Right to Life Michiana, Inc.)

Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C.,:

(Office of the President - University of Notre Dame)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

