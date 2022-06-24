How the Roe vs. Wade reversal impacts abortion access in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, access to abortion is now in the hands of state governments.

Following the reversal, it is now tougher to get an abortion in Michigan than it is to get one in the Hoosier State.

That may change as state lawmakers on both sides of the border discuss the future of reproductive rights in their state.

Immediately following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a 1931 law in Michigan went back into effect banning all abortions unless the mother’s life is at risk.

It would also make advertising abortion services a misdemeanor.

Michigan’s Attorney General says she would not enforce this law if it became active again.

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion urging the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider her lawsuit asking the court to decide if the state constitution protects the right to abortion.

Abortion is still allowed in Indiana for up to 12 weeks and allowed for up to 10 weeks if the patient is using abortion drugs.

Other constraints include mandatory informed consent for the patient within 18 hours of the procedure, no telehealth related to abortions, and bans on partial-birth abortions and dismemberment abortions.

Here’s how some academic leaders in the Hoosier State are reacting to the landmark decision.

“I think this is almost exactly what the draft sort of foreshadowed namely returning the question of abortion to the political branches of government to be resolved through the democratic process which is by the way what we did in America up until 1973. It’s also what’s done in almost every country around the world to resolve it through the democratic process and not through the process of submitting through unelected judges,” said Notre Dame Law Professor Carter Snead.

“If you have the money, the ability, and the privilege to travel you will still be able to access legal abortion, but if you don’t people will choose other methods that can be definitely dangerous and potentially life-threatening in order to have control over their ability of when to become pregnant,” said IU Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Tracey Wilkinson.

Wilkinson helps lead the PATH4YOU program.

We also heard from Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski and Michigan Senator Gary Peters. Here’s what they said.

“This is an answer to prayer. I’ve been involved in the right to life and the sanctity of life for decades both at the Indiana house and in congress. I filed a lot of bills, and am a pro-life leader. It’s an answer to prayer. It’s a historic day. I will never forget this moment,” said Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.).

“Part of the decision was based on the premise that this was not a right when the constitution was written back in the 1700′s. Apparently, this is a major reversal of really an advancement of rights and protections that people have gained since the beginning of this country. A major reversal, and one that will certainly have repercussions,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

Stay with 16 News Now as state lawmakers discuss their paths forward regarding reproductive rights in Michigan and Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.