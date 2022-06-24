Advertisement

‘Hey Annie’ provides music, entertainment at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means another Fridays by the Fountain concert at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend!

“Hey Annie” provided music and entertainment at Friday’s concert. A variety of food trucks were also there to offer lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads, and smoothies.

The area was filled with people who came out to enjoy the sunshine and live music.

“Since school is out, it is a great opportunity to bring kids out, maybe kids who haven’t seen live music before,” says Jane Moore, director of booking and events services at the Morris Performing Arts Center. “It’s free, it’s fun. Come and go as you please. It’s short, it’s only about an hour and a half long and we’d love to have you!”

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

