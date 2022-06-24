Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1

(WNDU) - Big changes are on the way for Hoosiers when it comes to carrying handguns in public.

Indiana House Bill 1296, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March, takes effect July 1.

16 News Now spoke with Pierre Atlas, who is a senior lecturer at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI and has extensive experience working on the topic of gun culture in America.

Here’s what Hoosiers need to know starting next Friday:

“Anyone over the age of 18, who is not a convicted felon and some other things, will be able to carry a handgun openly or concealed,” Atlas says. “The police will not be able to ask if they have a right or a license to carry, and they won’t have to go through a criminal background check to do so.”

Amid a rise in gun violence across the country, here’s his concern for Hoosiers:

“You could probably have an increase in accidental shootings, an increase in road rage using a firearm, fights and things like that, things can escalate much more quickly to become deadly if people have guns,” Atlas says. “I think the big concern is the non-responsible gun owner will now feel free, unrestricted to carry a gun. And I think there’s potential for more gun violence with that.”

This comes after the Supreme Court struck down a New York gun law on Thursday placing restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside a home—an opinion marking the widest expansion of gun rights in a decade.

