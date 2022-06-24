Advertisement

Florida State to hire Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett as new head baseball coach

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett looks into the stands at Dudy Noble Field prior to an...
Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett looks into the stands at Dudy Noble Field prior to an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Mississippi State, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Florida State will hire Notre Dame head baseball coach Link Jarrett as it’s next head baseball coach.

Jarrett has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2020, where he had an 86-32 overall record. He led the Irish to the 2022 NCAA College World Series and to Super Regionals in 2021.

It’s a homecoming for Jarrett, who is a Tallahassee native and former All-American shortstop at Florida State.

Jarrett will be formally introduced at a press conference Monday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m.

