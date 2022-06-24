Florida State to hire Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett as new head baseball coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Florida State will hire Notre Dame head baseball coach Link Jarrett as it’s next head baseball coach.

Jarrett has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2020, where he had an 86-32 overall record. He led the Irish to the 2022 NCAA College World Series and to Super Regionals in 2021.

It’s a homecoming for Jarrett, who is a Tallahassee native and former All-American shortstop at Florida State.

Jarrett will be formally introduced at a press conference Monday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.