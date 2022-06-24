First Alert Forecast: Small Chance of Rain This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Sunny and hot through the end of the work week. Temperatures will reach back into the lower 90s with a touch of humidity. If you decide to head to Lake Michigan, green flags will be flying with temperatures in the middle 80s. High of 91 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and turning cooler through the evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s by Saturday morning under clear skies and low humidity. Low of 64 degrees. Winds S 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine to begin the day. An increase in some clouds through the middle of the day. Highs will get into the lower to middle 90s through the afternoon. With Billy Joel being Live at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday evening, it looks very warm but dry. A chance of a shower closer to midnight is possible. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: After midnight there is the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm as a cold front moves across Michiana. This chance of rain is very slight, not everyone will likely see rain. This cold front looks to have a lack of moisture. The best chance for a few showers or a storm will be between midnight and 6am. Otherwise it remains dry and clouds clear with full sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will reach back into the lower 80s for highs. High of 83 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures remaining near average as we head into early next week. We will return to the lower to middle 90s with a bit more humidity through the second half of next week. Lots of sunshine but very little chance of rain until the end of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

