East Race Waterway offers summer fun in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can enjoy the thrill of white water rafting without leaving Michiana.

The East Race Waterway in South Bend is open for the summer season.

Built in 1984, it’s the first white water rafting course in North America, and only the second one in the world.

It takes about five minutes to go down the East Race, and lifeguards are always on site.

“I like to tell people it’s like being on a rollercoaster where you’re going to get wet,” said Amy Roush, development director for SBVPA. “Because you do have those drops, but it’s not constant. It is fun and kind of exciting.”

The east race is open on Saturdays from 12- 5pm, and on Sundays from 12-4pm.

For more information or to book your trip down the East Race, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.