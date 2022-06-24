Advertisement

Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.
Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.(photovs/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine said a waste management employee discovered a body inside a recycling truck on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department, the driver of a recycling truck found the body of a deceased male among cardboard that the truck had picked up earlier.

The body was removed from the truck and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews recover body found in St. Joseph River
Mishawaka house fire
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
It happened just before 12:35 p.m. just east of County Road 500 W. in Prairie Township.
Mishawaka woman dies in Kosciusko County crash
42-year-old Judith Sobol who now faces a charge of second-degree murder and possession of meth.
Nurse facing murder charges for at-home death of 3-year-old in Coloma
Billy Joel performs at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium: What to know before you go

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of...
Congress approves free student meal extension through summer
Here is a look at how our local senators voted
Congress passes gun safety bill: How our local senators voted
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Big changes are on the way for Hoosiers when it comes to carrying handguns in public.
Gun culture & policy: Permit-less carry law in Indiana takes effect July 1