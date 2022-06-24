Congress passes gun safety bill: How our local senators voted

(WNDU) - The bipartisan bill to address gun violence passed in the House on Friday.

It’s the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. The action comes after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, N.Y.

Here is a look at how our local senators voted:

Indiana

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R): voted against gun bill

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R): voted for gun bill

Michigan

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D): voted for gun bill

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D): voted for gun bill

The bill includes millions of dollars in funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs.

The bill also makes significant changes to the process when someone aged 18 to 21 tries to buy a firearm.

Meanwhile, it also closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” which prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act cleared the Senate on Thursday and is now headed to President Biden for his signature.

