Blake Wesley selected 25th in NBA Draft by San Antonio Spurs

NEW YORK (WNDU) - Blake Wesley, who spent one season at Notre Dame after a standout career at Riley High School, is now headed to the NBA after he was selected No. 25 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Wesley will get a three-year rookie deal worth about $6 million dollars. He’ll head down south to be coached by the legendary Gregg Popovich and join a Spurs team that finished tenth in the west and qualified for the play-in tournament last season.

Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Fighting Irish this past season.

He became the second-ever South Bend native to get drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft after fellow South Bend native Jaden Ivey was selected No. 5 overall by the Detroit Pistons earlier in the night.

