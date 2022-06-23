Advertisement

South Bend man sentenced to 12 years in prison for violent crimes

Arsenio Harrison, 30, of South Bend.
Arsenio Harrison, 30, of South Bend.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a South Bend man was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 2 years of supervised release.

Arsenio Harrison, 30, of South Bend was arrested last year after a robbery in South Bend and an attempted robbery in Mishawaka.

According to documents in the case, in June of 2021, Harrison robbed a cell phone store in South Bend and attempted to rob a convenience store in Mishawaka. During the South Bend robbery, the store clerk was restrained with zip ties, and Harrison stole cell phones and cash. During the Mishawaka attempted robbery, one of the clerks sustained serious injuries.

Harrison also brandished a firearm at the clerks during each incident.

