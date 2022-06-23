Penn HS holds state title celebration for baseball team

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School held a community celebration on Wednesday night to honor its baseball team, who won a state championship this past weekend.

The Kingsmen shut out Indianapolis Cathedral 3-0 behind the arm of departing senior Ben Gregory.

Wednesday night was not only a chance for the community to come out and congratulate the squad, but for the players themselves to relive the excitement of a state championship victory.

“Right after it happened, it didn’t quite set in yet and my head was all over the place,” says Zach Hoskins, Kingsmen outfielder. “But now that I’ve had time to sit back and reminisce about it, it’s a great feeling. What we accomplished this year is just amazing, and (the team is) going to do the same thing next year.”

“It means a lot to me,” Hoskins added. “My brother was here, he graduated in 2019. His sophomore year, 2017, they were in the state finals. They lost to Cathedral, so to be able to do that when they weren’t able to, it’s a great feeling.”

