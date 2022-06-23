Mishawaka woman dies in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:35 p.m. just east of County Road 500 W. in Prairie Township.

Police say Kathy Harmon, 47, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 behind a semi-truck prior to the crash. A westbound semi crossed the center line and struck the semi in front of Harmon, causing it to strike Harmon’s Toyota head-on in the median.

Police say Harmon was entrapped within her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing. Police want to note that U.S. 30 is under construction and both eastbound and westbound traffic was using the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 since the eastbound lanes are shut down.

