MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka home is a complete loss after an early morning fire.

Firefighters responded to a report of two homes on fire in the 1700 block of Lincolnway West shortly after 1 a.m.

There is no word yet on any possible injuries.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

