Michigan City man arrested for possessing child pornography

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man was arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police served a search warrant in the 2700 block of Wozniak Road in Michigan City because of an extensive investigation that began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding activities on a social media account associated with Scott A. Dailey, 50.

Dailey was taken into custody. He will remain at the LaPorte County Jail until his initial hearing. He is preliminarily charged with one Level 5 Felony count of Possession of Child Pornography.

Indiana State Police say final charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

