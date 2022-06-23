Man found guilty of arson in connection with fires at Hickory Village Apartments

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a Mishawaka man guilty of arson for his role in in the Dec. 14, 2020, fires at Hickory Village Apartments.

Anthony Ware, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of arson, which is a level 4 felony, and one count of false identity statement, which a class A misdemeanor.

Officials say the 4318 building was engulfed in flames, and multiple people were stuck on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The 4320 building was also on fire.

Emergency responders were able to evacuate all residents, and there were no reports of serious injuries.

Ware was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 27. The sentencing range for a level 4 felony is two to 12 years. The sentencing range for a class A misdemeanor is up to one year.

