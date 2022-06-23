Advertisement

Man found guilty of arson in connection with fires at Hickory Village Apartments

Anthony Ware
Anthony Ware(Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a Mishawaka man guilty of arson for his role in in the Dec. 14, 2020, fires at Hickory Village Apartments.

Anthony Ware, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of arson, which is a level 4 felony, and one count of false identity statement, which a class A misdemeanor.

Officials say the 4318 building was engulfed in flames, and multiple people were stuck on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The 4320 building was also on fire.

Emergency responders were able to evacuate all residents, and there were no reports of serious injuries.

Ware was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 27. The sentencing range for a level 4 felony is two to 12 years. The sentencing range for a class A misdemeanor is up to one year.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend
3-year-old Vyktoriah, missing from South Bend.
UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found
Businesses evacuated due to gas leak.
Mishawaka businesses evacuated due to gas leak
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream
Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County

Latest News

First mosquito-borne virus of 2022 detected in mosquitoes in Michigan
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
Mishawaka house fire
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Our Next Chance of Rain