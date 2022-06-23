Inclusive soccer program comes to Hannah & Friends

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An inclusive soccer program kicks off at Hannah & Friends in South Bend on Thursday.

Jr. Irish TOPSoccer, in partnership with LOGAN Community Resources, is a program for children ages 5 - 12 with diverse abilities.

Each player will be matched with an older buddy to play with throughout the 6-week course.

The program gives kids the chance to learn how to play soccer in a fun, safe environment.

“They’re going to learn how to dribble, how to pass, how to shoot,” said Matt Harrington, president & CEO of LOGAN. “But they’re also going to enjoy working together with teammates, getting instruction from coaches and just learning how to play the game.”

Registration is full for the summer program, but LOGAN hopes to host TOPSoccer again in the future.

