Advertisement

Inclusive soccer program comes to Hannah & Friends

Inclusive soccer program comes to Hannah & Friends
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An inclusive soccer program kicks off at Hannah & Friends in South Bend on Thursday.

Jr. Irish TOPSoccer, in partnership with LOGAN Community Resources, is a program for children ages 5 - 12 with diverse abilities.

Each player will be matched with an older buddy to play with throughout the 6-week course.

The program gives kids the chance to learn how to play soccer in a fun, safe environment.

“They’re going to learn how to dribble, how to pass, how to shoot,” said Matt Harrington, president & CEO of LOGAN. “But they’re also going to enjoy working together with teammates, getting instruction from coaches and just learning how to play the game.”

Registration is full for the summer program, but LOGAN hopes to host TOPSoccer again in the future.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend
3-year-old Vyktoriah, missing from South Bend.
UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found
Businesses evacuated due to gas leak.
Mishawaka businesses evacuated due to gas leak
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream
Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County

Latest News

It happened just before 12:35 p.m. just east of County Road 500 W. in Prairie Township.
Mishawaka woman dies in Kosciusko County crash
Anthony Ware
Man found guilty of arson in connection with fires at Hickory Village Apartments
First mosquito-borne virus of 2022 detected in mosquitoes in Michigan
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire
Mishawaka house destroyed in early morning fire