First Alert Forecast: Tracking Our Next Chance of Rain
Sunshine will continue through the end of the week as high temperatures remain well above average. We have few chances of rain as we head into the month of July. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs staying above average during the afternoon. Nice and comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the middle 80s. High of 86 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with temperatures dropping overnight back into the middle to upper 50s by morning. Lower humidity and clear skies will create a nice feel. Low of 61. Winds N 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Starting off cool. A mixture of sun and high clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise back into the lower 90s with a touch of humidity. Still staying bright and remaining dry through the end of the work week. High of 91 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Temperatures will remain hot on Saturday. Highs get back into the lower 90s with an increase in some clouds later in the day. A chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm during the late afternoon and evening is possible. Dry through the first half of the day. Hot and a bit humid. High of 93 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.
LONG RANGE: As a cold front crosses Michiana during the early morning on Sunday it brings the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. This will likely be our only chance of rain until the beginning of July. It also may give some of those sprinklers a break. Staying warm and sunny through much of next week with a few more chances for rain returning as we begin the month of July. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
Wednesday’s High: 86
Wednesday’s Low: 64
Precipitation: 0.00″
