First Alert Forecast: Tracking Our Next Chance of Rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs staying above average during the afternoon. Nice and comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the middle 80s. High of 86 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with temperatures dropping overnight back into the middle to upper 50s by morning. Lower humidity and clear skies will create a nice feel. Low of 61. Winds N 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Starting off cool. A mixture of sun and high clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise back into the lower 90s with a touch of humidity. Still staying bright and remaining dry through the end of the work week. High of 91 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will remain hot on Saturday. Highs get back into the lower 90s with an increase in some clouds later in the day. A chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm during the late afternoon and evening is possible. Dry through the first half of the day. Hot and a bit humid. High of 93 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: As a cold front crosses Michiana during the early morning on Sunday it brings the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. This will likely be our only chance of rain until the beginning of July. It also may give some of those sprinklers a break. Staying warm and sunny through much of next week with a few more chances for rain returning as we begin the month of July. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 86

Wednesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

