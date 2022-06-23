Emergency crews respond to house fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in South Bend.

Crews were called to a home on Bergan Street, which is just west of Portage Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say everyone who was in the home made it out, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

