Emergency crews respond to house fire in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in South Bend.

Crews were called to a home on Bergan Street, which is just west of Portage Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say everyone who was in the home made it out, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

