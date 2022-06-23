Advertisement

Elkhart man sentenced to over 4 years on firearm offense

Shea Pletcher, 42, of Elkhart.
Shea Pletcher, 42, of Elkhart.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is facing over 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony possession of a firearm on Wednesday.

Shea Pletcher, 42, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in September of 2021, police in Elkhart responded to the scene of a possible break in. Once authorities arrived at the home, officers found Pletcher with a 20-gauge shotgun.

Pletcher has an extensive criminal history, including at least 8 prior convictions, and any of his convictions for a felony offense prohibits him for possessing a firearm.

