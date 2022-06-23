Crews respond after body discovered in St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are on scene after a body was discovered in the St. Joseph River.

Crews were called to Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say the body was found by a fisherman.

We have a crew on scene that is working to learn more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.