Crews respond after body discovered in St. Joseph River
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are on scene after a body was discovered in the St. Joseph River.
Crews were called to Riverside Drive near Keller Park just after 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say the body was found by a fisherman.
We have a crew on scene that is working to learn more information.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.