City of South Bend unveils new ‘Neighborhood Homes Initiative’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the City of South Bend announced the new “Neighborhood Homes Initiative”.

It’ll get rid of the cost to connect utility lines for some developers. It is also designed to encourage construction of affordable houses.

Mayor James Mueller and a number of other city officials gathered at one of their new build sites to unveil the new program.

But that’s not all.

A new reimbursement program will offer developers up to $20,000 dollars for costs related to connecting sewer systems to low income homes.

“So, we’re not extending these utilities out into Greenfield developments, but rather trying to encourage more density within the city which is important for not only the city, but also the utilities,” said Eric Horvath, the South Bend Public Works Director.

This comes in the middle of a nationwide housing shortage that seems to be getting worse each month.

