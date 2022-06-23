Advertisement

City of South Bend unveils new ‘Neighborhood Homes Initiative’

By 16 News Now and Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the City of South Bend announced the new “Neighborhood Homes Initiative”.

It’ll get rid of the cost to connect utility lines for some developers. It is also designed to encourage construction of affordable houses.

Mayor James Mueller and a number of other city officials gathered at one of their new build sites to unveil the new program.

But that’s not all.

A new reimbursement program will offer developers up to $20,000 dollars for costs related to connecting sewer systems to low income homes.

“So, we’re not extending these utilities out into Greenfield developments, but rather trying to encourage more density within the city which is important for not only the city, but also the utilities,” said Eric Horvath, the South Bend Public Works Director.

This comes in the middle of a nationwide housing shortage that seems to be getting worse each month.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-year-old Vyktoriah, missing from South Bend.
UPDATE: Missing South Bend 3-year-old found
The call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting in South Bend
Businesses evacuated due to gas leak.
Mishawaka businesses evacuated due to gas leak
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream
42-year-old Judith Sobol who now faces a charge of second-degree murder and possession of meth.
Nurse facing murder charges for at-home death of 3-year-old in Coloma

Latest News

City of South Bend unveils new 'Neighborhood Homes Initiative'
Benton Harbor church gives away $10K in free gas.
Benton Harbor church gives away $10K in free gas
Officials say everyone who was in the home made it out, and no injuries were reported.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather