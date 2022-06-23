Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium: What to know before you go

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the piano man is coming to Notre Dame!

Set trucks are arriving and crews are setting up for the big show on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and believe it or not, some tickets are still available.

Parking lots open at 10 a.m., and doors/gates open at 6 p.m.

If you’re going to the concert, there’s much more information listed below from gameday.nd.edu that you need to know before you go:

PARKING INFORMATION: Get to Notre Dame Stadium early! Parking is now available through ParkMobile. If you have previously purchased a parking pass, no action is needed on your part. Those who have already purchased parking will receive an email with their pass in the next two weeks. We strongly encourage you to buy parking in advance of the show, as there may be limited drive-up parking available the day of the concert. Lots will open at 10 a.m. Please arrive early and allow yourself plenty of time, as to avoid heavy traffic. For directional assistance on event day, please download and use Waze for turn by turn directions. Only Waze is recommended. The University of Notre Dame works with Waze to program traffic patterns into navigation. Parking Map and Navigational Directions

TAILGATING: Tailgating will be allowed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on concert day. No one will be allowed to tailgate in the parking lots once the show begins. Tailgating Regulations

CLEAR BAG POLICY: As part of an ongoing commitment to safety and security, aligning with the best practices at major entertainment and athletics venues, the University of Notre Dame has instituted a Clear Bag Policy for all reserve-ticketed events at Notre Dame Stadium, including the Billy Joel concert.

CASHLESS VENUE: Notre Dame Stadium is a Cashless Venue. All Concession and Merchandise outlets inside and surrounding Notre Dame Stadium can not accept cash.

ALCOHOL POLICY: Alcohol will be sold at concession stands located throughout Notre Dame Stadium to those who are ages 21 and over with valid identification. Alcoholic beverages will be served responsibly throughout the stadium.

PROHIBITED ITEMS: Items: Alcohol, Artificial noisemakers, Cans or glass bottles, Drones or Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Fireworks or Explosives, Flares/Road Flares, Food or Beverage, GoPro or Selfie Sticks, Large containers , Laser or Pen Pointers, Opened bottles of any kind or other drinking containers, Smoking, tobacco, or e-cigarettes (St. Joseph County ordinance), Stadium chairs or seat backs (Unless medical reason with documentation), Strollers, the throwing of any object at any time, Bags (Includes, but not limited to, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, drawstring/cinch sack bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, diaper bags, grocery bags, and bags larger than the permissible size noted in the clear bag policy), or any other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate. In addition, the following items are not permitted: Professional cameras, professional video cameras, audio recording devices and iPads. Signs are permitted into Notre Dame Stadium, but must display appropriate language, not obstruct the view of others, and cannot be affixed to a stick or blunt object.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.