Air Quality Action Day issued for Elkhart, LaPorte, St. Joseph counties for Friday

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day for several counties here in Michiana for Friday, June 24.

The affected counties include Elkhart, LaPorte, and St. Joseph.

IDEM says anyone who is sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Meanwhile, you’re also encouraged to drive less and conserve energy by turning off lights and setting your thermostat to 75 degrees or above.

Press Release from IDEM:

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels tomorrow, June 24, 2022 in the following regions:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby

North Central Indiana – St. Joseph, Elkhart

Northwest Indiana – Lake, Porter, LaPorte

West Central Indiana – Vigo, Carroll, Tippecanoe

Note: The counties referenced in the region(s) above are equipped with ozone air quality monitors. However, all counties within an AQAD region should heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov. IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.

To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.