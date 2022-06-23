$10,000 worth of gas given away in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and Starks and Menchinger Family Funeral Homes partnered up to give away $10,000 worth of gas in Benton Harbor on Thursday.

Hundreds of people waited in line as early as 9 o’clock in the morning, even though the gas giveaway didn’t start until 1 P.M.

“That’s why we’re here, there’s been people here since 9 am this morning waiting for gas. We’re here, we’re gonna pump it for them, we’re gonna love on them, we’re gonna pray for them, we’re gonna encourage, we’re gonna do what the church has been called to do,” said Carlton Lynch, the Senior Pastor at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

To make things fair, each car was given $30 of gas to help them fill up.

“I’ve never done anything like this, but it made perfect sense to do it and team up with him, because his philosophy and my philosophy about taking care of our communities, match up,” said Tom Starks, the Owner of Starks and Menchinger Family Funeral Home.

Benton Harbor residents told 16 News Now that with gas prices at an all time high, they were grateful for any help they could get at the pump.

“I think it’s a good thing they’re doing for the city. Actually, it will take me further on doing grass maintenance for the city and the township, so it’s all working together to better the city,” said Benton Harbor resident, Lamont Washington.

Resident Jayla Singleton said, “I think it’s a pretty good thing to give people free gas with the gas prices being so high. You know, we aren’t used to the gas prices being $5.”

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church told 16 News Now that while they aren’t planning on doing another gas giveaway anytime soon, they do plan to continue to service the community with other events.

For more information on those events, you can visit Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church’s Facebook page.

