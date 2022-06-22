Winimac man injured after tractor, van collide on I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winimac man has been seriously injured after their tractor collided into a van in Porter County.

According to the authorities, around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning ISP were informed a tractor pulling a lawnmower was hit by a van. An investigation says the John Deer tractor with a pull-behind mower deck stopped moving due to the bridge at MM 26.6. When the tractor tried to make a U-Turn in the same shoulder off the westbound lanes.

However, the driver of the tractor, 68-year-old Harold Johns failed to yield before doing so, hitting a van. Johns was flown to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured from the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.