Warsaw Police investigating deadly shooting

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Warsaw are investigating a deadly shooting.

It started around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when a 911 call was made about a man allegedly breaking and entering into a residence in the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park Manufactured Home Community.

Officers found the suspect inside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults and a young child were inside the residence at the time. They’re currently cooperating with police as part of the investigation.

