Advertisement

Warsaw Police investigating deadly shooting

Warsaw Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Forest Park.
Warsaw Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Forest Park.(WNDU)
By Carli Luca
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Warsaw are investigating a deadly shooting.

It started around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when a 911 call was made about a man allegedly breaking and entering into a residence in the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park Manufactured Home Community.

Officers found the suspect inside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults and a young child were inside the residence at the time. They’re currently cooperating with police as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County
Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two...
Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered...
Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart County crash
AAA predicts that Florida gas prices could continue to decrease, but the market is still...
Indiana gas tax set to reach record high in July
Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their...
Coroner: Caleb Swanigan former Homestead basketball star dead at 25

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer urges Biden, Congress to pause federal gas tax
The project is suspected to be finished by Summer 2024.
Notre Dame begins work on new men’s residence hall
Benton Harbor unveils new esports program
New men's residence hall under construction at Notre Dame.
New men's residence hall underway at Notre Dame