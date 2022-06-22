Advertisement

St. Joseph County Republican Party names assessor candidate

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Republican Party announced its candidate for assessor on Wednesday morning.

Michael Castellon is currently Penn Township’s assessor. But since Rosemary Mandrici is stepping down from her role as St. Joseph County’s assessor, Castellon says it’s imperative they get someone with experience in that role.

“The best thing that I bring to the table was that I’m from here,” Castellon says. “I’m born and raised from here. I understand the communities, I know what impacts them, I know what is going on in the neighborhoods. And that’s an asset that is hard to find.”

The democratic candidate is Ted Booker.

Indiana’s general election is Nov. 8.

