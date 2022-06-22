Advertisement

South Bend Police searching for missing 3-year-old

3-year-old Vyktoriah, missing from South Bend.
3-year-old Vyktoriah, missing from South Bend.(SBPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Vyktoriah was last seen in the 500 block of E. Broadway Street. Police say she is non-verbal and has Autism, but will respond to her name or “Vic.”

She has brown hair, blue eyes and is wearing only a diaper.

If you have any information, please call SBPD or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County
Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two...
Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered...
Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart County crash
AAA predicts that Florida gas prices could continue to decrease, but the market is still...
Indiana gas tax set to reach record high in July

Latest News

Second case of monkeypox confirmed Indiana
WNDU Flash Drought Possible
WNDU Flash Drought Possible
Breaking Earthquake WNDU
Breaking Earthquake WNDU
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Cooper
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Cooper