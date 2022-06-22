South Bend Police searching for missing 3-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Vyktoriah was last seen in the 500 block of E. Broadway Street. Police say she is non-verbal and has Autism, but will respond to her name or “Vic.”

She has brown hair, blue eyes and is wearing only a diaper.

If you have any information, please call SBPD or 911 immediately.

