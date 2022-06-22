South Bend police officers help assemble teen’s basketball hoop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several South Bend police officers are being recognized for helping a teen assemble his family’s basketball hoop.

It all started when the officers responded to a call at the family’s home last week. When they were leaving, the teen mentioned he enjoyed playing basketball but hasn’t been able to play because he couldn’t assemble the hoop.

Officers made a deal with the teen—they’ll come back and help assemble the hoop, but he must help them put it together.

The deal was made, and the officers returned the following day to get the hoop up just in time for summer!

Facebook post from the South Bend Police Department:

On a scale of 1 to IKEA dresser… we think it’s safe to say basketball hoops rank 𝘢𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘵 a solid 8 when it comes to difficulty of assembly.

So...it’s no surprise that one South Bend family ran into some troubles while trying to put together the portable hoop they recently bought for their teenage son. After a few attempts, they packed it back up, hoping they’d try again someday.

Fast forward a few weeks.

On a warm, muggy evening last week, Officers Napolitan, Ream and Spratt responded to a call at the family’s home. As the officers were leaving, the teen mentioned that he enjoys playing basketball, but hadn’t been able to play much over summer break because he wasn’t able to assemble his new hoop.

Before getting back into their patrol cars, the officers asked to see the hoop, which was tucked away in the garage. After briefly studying the parts and instructions, the officers made a deal with the teen: they’ll come back and help assemble the hoop under one condition — he has to help them put it together.

The officers returned the following afternoon, tools in hand, eager to help assemble the basketball hoop. The three officers and the teen worked together to transform the pile of parts into a brand-new source of summer fun for the teen— one that he helped create.

It’s true… it takes a village… and we are proud to be part of that village.

