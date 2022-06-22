Second case of monkeypox confirmed Indiana

(WNDU) - Indiana’s second case of monkeypox is being confirmed by health officials.

The first probable case was reported over the weekend. Now, the Mayor of Gary is confirming one of the cases is in his city, according to our reporting partners at WTHR.

“Considering our proximity to Chicago, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody that this virus has spread to the city of Gary,” Mayor Jerome Prince explains.

Still, the State Health Commissioner says the risk of monkeypox among the general public is extremely low.

“The risk of monkeypox among the general public continues to be extremely low,” says Dr. Kris Box. “Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact. Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms.”

For more information on monkeypox, visit the Indiana Department of Health’s resource page.

