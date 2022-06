SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Lincolnway West.

The call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell 16 Morning News Now there is at least one victim, but their condition is currently unknown.

We will update this story with the latest as we learn more.

