Nurse facing murder charges for at-home death of 3-year-old in Coloma

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse is facing murder and drug charges after police claim she’s responsible for the death of a 3-year-old in Coloma Township.

Coloma police responded to 6209 Brecht Road around 2:30 AM on Monday.

That’s where they found the parents of an unresponsive 3-year-old performing life-saving measures on their child who was missing their breathing tube and already dealing with several medical conditions.

Police also found the woman hired to monitor the child that night in no state to help out.

“Through an investigation, the officers found out that was the registered nurse that was supposed to care for the child throughout the night. After the investigation was completed, we determined that she was high on methamphetamines and should not have been in care of that child,” said Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski.

That nurse is 42-year-old Judith Sobol who now faces a charge of second-degree murder and possession of meth.

She not only had meth on her person when police arrived at the scene, but she also admitted to using it.

According to the probable cause document, Sobol told police she shot up meth the same day she was scheduled to care for the victim. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

The report says she admitted she was “not in the right state of mind to be at work and should have never come to work at all.”

Chief Smigielski says meth is a growing problem in Coloma Township.

“Methamphetamine is getting worse around here. We do a lot of cases of it. This is the first in my career--of this nature--of someone using meth and doing this kind of act. Usually, it’s an at-home thing, or they’re in their own car, but they’re not taking care of a 3-year-old,” he said.

Police found a small container in Sobol’s purse with meth and two pipes inside.

Sobol is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Berrien County Jail.

Her next hearing is set for June 29th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.