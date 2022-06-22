Notre Dame begins work on new men’s residence hall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School may be out for the summer but work on a new men’s residence hall on Notre Dame’s campus is just getting started.

The residence hall will be located on the east side of campus, between Johnson family hall and the east campus research complex. It’ll be four stories tall, spanning 79,000 sq. ft. and will house around 260 students. The first-floor level will feature communal areas on one side of the floor, and quiet study spaces, a reading room and the hall chapel on the other side. It will also have fitness, laundry, and vending facilities, as well as an outdoor patio.

Dorms will include singles, doubles, quads, and 6-person rooms. They will also include a community lounge and kitchen areas on each floor.

The residence hall is expected to open in Summer 2024.

