Notre Dame baseball eliminated from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The 2022 season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team has officially come to a close after the team suffered a 5-1 loss Tuesday afternoon to Texas A&M.

The Irish avoided a shutout with a Brooks Coetzee home run in the 8th inning, but it’d be the only scoreboard presence they could muster against the Aggies.

This was Notre Dame’s 3rd-ever appearance in the College World Series. The team finishes the year with a total of 41 wins (including postseason).

