Notre Dame baseball eliminated from College World Series
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The 2022 season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team has officially come to a close after the team suffered a 5-1 loss Tuesday afternoon to Texas A&M.
The Irish avoided a shutout with a Brooks Coetzee home run in the 8th inning, but it’d be the only scoreboard presence they could muster against the Aggies.
This was Notre Dame’s 3rd-ever appearance in the College World Series. The team finishes the year with a total of 41 wins (including postseason).
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.