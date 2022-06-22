Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball eliminated from College World Series

Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee (6) dives to tag out Notre Dame Jack Brannigan (9) in the...
Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee (6) dives to tag out Notre Dame Jack Brannigan (9) in the ninth inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WNDU) - The 2022 season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team has officially come to a close after the team suffered a 5-1 loss Tuesday afternoon to Texas A&M.

The Irish avoided a shutout with a Brooks Coetzee home run in the 8th inning, but it’d be the only scoreboard presence they could muster against the Aggies.

This was Notre Dame’s 3rd-ever appearance in the College World Series. The team finishes the year with a total of 41 wins (including postseason).

