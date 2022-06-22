Notre Dame announces season ticket packages for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced new ticket packages for the 2022 home football season.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

There will be a typical season ticket package, ensuring you a spot in the same seat for all six home games this year.

There’s also the new Shamrock Pass that gets fans a ticket at each home game but allows them to experience the stadium from different locations throughout the season.

And last, but not least, two-game and three-game mini plans have also been announced for fans who can’t see themselves making every home affair.

You can still buy single-game tickets, too. Those go on sale July 28.

Unfortunately, tickets for this year’s Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas will not be made available to the general public.

For more details on the ticket packages, click here.

