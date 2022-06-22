Advertisement

Notre Dame announces season ticket packages for 2022 season

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced new ticket packages for the 2022 home football season.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • There will be a typical season ticket package, ensuring you a spot in the same seat for all six home games this year.
  • There’s also the new Shamrock Pass that gets fans a ticket at each home game but allows them to experience the stadium from different locations throughout the season.
  • And last, but not least, two-game and three-game mini plans have also been announced for fans who can’t see themselves making every home affair.

You can still buy single-game tickets, too. Those go on sale July 28.

Unfortunately, tickets for this year’s Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas will not be made available to the general public.

For more details on the ticket packages, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream
Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two...
Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide
The call came in around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Police investigating reports of shooting in South Bend
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered...
Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee (6) dives to tag out Notre Dame Jack Brannigan (9) in the...
Notre Dame baseball eliminated from College World Series
Notre Dame David LaManna (3) bumps helmets with Carter Putz (4) celebrating his run against...
ND Baseball gets day off before elimination showdown with Texas A&M
Notre Dame pitcher Radek Birkholz (33) holds a banana at the top of the ninth waiting for a...
DOWN, NOT OUT: Irish lose to Oklahoma in CWS
Notre Dame is making Irish baseball alum proud in the College World Series in Omaha.
Irish making alumni proud at College World Series