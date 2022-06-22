Mishawaka businesses evacuated due to gas leak

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Mishawaka businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning because of a gas leak.

The Mishawaka Fire Department responded around 8 a.m. after an 8-inch gas line was struck in the 2700 block of Lincoln Way East. Police say an excavator working on the new Wendy’s restaurant construction struck the gas line.

McDonald’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell were all evacuated per protocol. Though fire officials have left the scene and the gas leak has stopped, those businesses remain closed.

Everyone is asked to avoid the Lincoln Way East and Capital Avenue intersection in Mishawaka. Lincoln Way East has been reduced to one lane as NIPSCO completes work, causing some traffic backups.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.