Michigan Rep. Carra introduces ‘Protection at Conception Act’

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Rep. Steve Carra (R) introduced the “Protection at Conception Act” on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, this act would update the state’s 1931 anti-abortion law and make it enforceable.

It’s been inspired by similar legislation from Oklahoma and would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

If passed, it would criminalize abortion and make it punishable by up to ten years in prison and a 100-thousand dollar fine.

Press Release from the the office of Michigan Rep. Steve Carra:

The act of abortion has been legislated in the past, most notably in Michigan with the 1931 law that stated the administration of drugs meant to induce an abortion is a felony. However, this law has been compromised since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Additionally, this law was deemed to be draconian when a Michigan Court of Claims judge in May of this year granted a preliminary injunction that would mean this law will not be enforced. Although the Legislature is doing its best to defend this law, it will most likely result in a defeat for the pro-life movement, and it is time to begin exploring other avenues to protect the sanctity of human life.

Due to the anticipated fall of Roe v. Wade in the next week, I am taking immediate action.

Yesterday, I was proud to introduce before the Legislature the Protection at Conception Act, which will update the 1931 Law to make it enforceable post-Roe v. Wade. It takes inspiration from similar legislation passed in the state of Oklahoma where if an individual purposely performs or attempts to perform an abortion, except to save a pregnant woman who is in imminent physical danger that will result in the loss of her life from the pregnancy, they will be guilty of manslaughter, with a sentence of not more than 10 years of prison and a fine of no more than $100,000.00. I additionally added language in this bill that clearly states that ‘Nothing in this act shall be construed as authorizing an abortion that is illegal under any other provision of law.’

This is the most comprehensive pro-life legislation introduced in Michigan and will be legally enforceable. Over 63 million children have lost their lives to abortion since Roe v. Wade. The time for cheap talk is over and the time for action is now.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.