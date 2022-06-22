IHSAA to vote on format change for basketball postseason

(WNDU) - A big change for high school hoops in Indiana will be put to a vote this week.

At Thursday’s IHSAA executive committee meeting, one of the main items on the agenda will be a vote to change the postseason format.

Right now, there are two games in the regional round and just one for the following semi-state round. The proposed change would be to flip that, in hopes of making semi-state weekend a bigger event that’s more widely followed.

According to the IndyStar, a survey earlier this year among Hoosier athletic directors, principals, and hoops coaches showed that many would be in favor of the change.

