IHSAA to vote on format change for basketball postseason
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A big change for high school hoops in Indiana will be put to a vote this week.
At Thursday’s IHSAA executive committee meeting, one of the main items on the agenda will be a vote to change the postseason format.
Right now, there are two games in the regional round and just one for the following semi-state round. The proposed change would be to flip that, in hopes of making semi-state weekend a bigger event that’s more widely followed.
According to the IndyStar, a survey earlier this year among Hoosier athletic directors, principals, and hoops coaches showed that many would be in favor of the change.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.