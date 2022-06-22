Advertisement

IHSAA to vote on format change for basketball postseason

IHSAA announces sectional pairings for girls and boys basketball.
IHSAA announces sectional pairings for girls and boys basketball.
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A big change for high school hoops in Indiana will be put to a vote this week.

At Thursday’s IHSAA executive committee meeting, one of the main items on the agenda will be a vote to change the postseason format.

Right now, there are two games in the regional round and just one for the following semi-state round. The proposed change would be to flip that, in hopes of making semi-state weekend a bigger event that’s more widely followed.

According to the IndyStar, a survey earlier this year among Hoosier athletic directors, principals, and hoops coaches showed that many would be in favor of the change.

