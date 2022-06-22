Advertisement

Holcomb calls special session to return $1 Billion to Hoosier taxpayers

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his 2022 "State of the State" address
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a proclamation on Wednesday calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to act on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.

Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund.

All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350. A married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.

Click here to view the proclamation.

