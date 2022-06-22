Holcomb calls special session to return $1 Billion to Hoosier taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a proclamation on Wednesday calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to act on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.

Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund.

All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350. A married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.

Click here to view the proclamation.

