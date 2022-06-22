Advertisement

Historical marker for Remo Belli unveiled in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a local legend was honored.

The Mishawaka Historic Preservation Commission unveiled a historical marker for Remo Belli.

Belli was a Mishawaka native who grew up to build his own drum company. Through his work, the company has become the world’s largest drum head manufacturer making drumheads for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Parade, and even Purdue!

“Well, I’ve always been proud of my brother! Because, no matter, of all his success, he was still Remo,” said Elsie Van Bruaene, Remo Belli’s sister. “A young kid who grew up on twelfth street. Yeah. Mishawaka was still home.”

Belli graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1945, and became a professional drummer at just 16 years old. The historical marker is located in front of 127 W. 12th St., his childhood home.

Wednesday also marked what would have been Belli’s 95th birthday.

