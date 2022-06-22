High schoolers create literary art through ‘574 Stories’ workshop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of high schoolers from South Bend got to spend their day working on a very special creative writing project!

574 Stories is a five-day workshop that helps gifted young writers turn their family stories into works of literary art.

“The goal of ‘574 Stories’ is to map entire city of South Bend through the stories of young people who live here,” said Dave Griffith, a professor at the University of Notre Dame. “The whole idea is to, through story, gain a better understanding of the city that we live in, the diverse lives, the diverse perspectives.”

574 Stories continues until next Monday at Adams High School. The program’s goal is to promote diverse voices in the local literary scene.

