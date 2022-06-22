Advertisement

The Great Race is back in South Bend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Started in 1983, the Great Race takes vintage car owners on a controlled speed-endurance competition that measures their every second. The purpose of the race is to precisely time when racers make it to checkpoints, and South Bend residents were thrilled to witness the unique experience in their city.

“Everybody’s a car person at heart, some people just don’t know it yet,” said Jeff Stumb, director of the Great Race.

For the first time since 1994, the Great Race stopped in South Bend, Indiana, and for the first time ever, it stopped at the Studebaker National Museum for lunch.

“We have teams from all over the world. We have teams from Australia, Germany, England, France, Holland, all over Canada, and all over the United States,” Stumb said.

“With what we’re expecting is maybe a thousand or so people to have a chance to see these vehicles and to have some exposure to our museums, perhaps that they might not have seen before,” said Brian Harding, the Executive Director of South Bend History Museums.

The Great Race Director told 16 News Now many people came out simply to enjoy the unique experience.

“Everybody loves old cars, and the majority of people that will be out here today are not ‘old car people,’ they’re coming to see the unique event. And when they come to see the unique event, they start to learn and love old cars, so it’s a great tie-in,” Stumb said.

Racers said they were excited to stop here for lunch, because the accuracy needed for the race can get stressful, with winners being entered into a $150,000 prize pool.

“We have a speedometer that’s accurate up to a millimeter in a mile as regular cars on the road are a few feet in a mile... it’s very mathematical, very precise,” said Josh Hull, who competed in the Great Race for the last seven years.

For more information on the Great Race, click here.

For more information on the Studebaker National Museum, click here.

