Goshen barber celebrates 48 years in business

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!

Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop.

16 News Now Photojournalist Jake Biller showed us what all the buzz was about!

And if you’re wanting to stop by Doug’s for a trim, you’d better hurry up!

In two years, Doug’s calling it quits, and he’s already got his final haircut on the schedule... it will be the same man he gave his first haircut to in 1974!

