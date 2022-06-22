First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Start to Summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A few clouds during the morning with lots of sunshine that will continue. Unlike yesterday, highs will not be near the century mark. Highs will instead be in the upper 80s with lower humidity. It will be breezy from time to time with winds gusting to near 25 miles per hour at times. High of 88 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear. With lower humidity. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s by the morning. Low of 61 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and dry conditions continue. Highs will remain warmer than average and rise back into the middle 80s. A light breeze from the north and east will keep it cooler. High of 85 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A bright end to the week with temperatures back into the lower 90s again to end the work week. Highs in the lower 90s with lower humidity. A nice breeze will keep it feeling better than Tuesday. High of 91 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine will fill the skies over the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 90s for Saturday with a chance for some isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. With a cold front moving through the shower and isolated storm chance sticks around through the first half of Sunday. Highs will drop back down in the lower to middle 80s before slowly rising again next week. There are very few chances of rain through the rest of June. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 99

Tuesday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.