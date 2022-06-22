Advertisement

Crews respond after truck catches fire, spreads to building in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews were called to Cleveland Road just north of University Park Mall on reports of a truck catching on fire and subsequently catching a building on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in just after 4:10 p.m.

There’s no word yet on any injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

