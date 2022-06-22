Crews respond after truck catches fire, spreads to building in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews were called to Cleveland Road just north of University Park Mall on reports of a truck catching on fire and subsequently catching a building on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in just after 4:10 p.m.

We’re hearing the truck caught on fire, then spread to the building.

There’s no word yet on any injuries.

