Crews respond after truck catches fire, spreads to building in Mishawaka
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews were called to Cleveland Road just north of University Park Mall on reports of a truck catching on fire and subsequently catching a building on fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the call came in just after 4:10 p.m.
We’re hearing the truck caught on fire, then spread to the building.
There’s no word yet on any injuries.
