Advertisement

Benton Harbor schools begin first e-sports program

Benton Harbor schools begin first e-sports program.
Benton Harbor schools begin first e-sports program.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Benton Harbor Area Schools opened a state-of-the-art esports lab!

People gathered at Benton Harbor High School for a ribbon cutting ceremony that marked the unveiling of the new lab.

Esports provides an outlet for students who might not be interested in traditional sports or extracurriculars. It has grown widely successful, and become a viable sports path for many. It will now be a part of the district’s athletics department. Students interested must meet the same standards in academics and conduct in order to participate.

Esports will also help students with scholarship opportunities.

“It’s an opportunity to activate the scheme of our young people,” said Andrae Townsel, the Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools. “We always want to meet them where they are. We have to be relevant and find objectives in the real world. Our kids are on social media, there’s young people winning millions of dollars playing Fortnite and Madden. Let’s put that right here and see what Benton Harbor kids can do.”

Students will compete across the state in games such as Rocket League, League of Legends, and Hearthstone.

The new lab was made possible through a $25,000 dollar donation from Whirlpool.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County
1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River...
UPDATE: Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept. rules suspicious death a homicide
Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two...
Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide
Crews respond to a road buckling on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road buckles on N. Main St. & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka

Latest News

Notre Dame baseball falls to Texas, eliminated from College World Series
Notre Dame falls to Texas, eliminated from College World Series
Gov. Whitmer urges Biden, Congress to suspend federal gas tax
A Winimac man is injured after a tractor and van collided on I-94 W.
Winimac man injured after tractor, van collide on I-94
ND Baseball eliminated from College World Series.
ND Baseball eliminated from College World Series