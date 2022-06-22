Benton Harbor schools begin first e-sports program.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Benton Harbor Area Schools opened a state-of-the-art esports lab!

People gathered at Benton Harbor High School for a ribbon cutting ceremony that marked the unveiling of the new lab.

Esports provides an outlet for students who might not be interested in traditional sports or extracurriculars. It has grown widely successful, and become a viable sports path for many. It will now be a part of the district’s athletics department. Students interested must meet the same standards in academics and conduct in order to participate.

Esports will also help students with scholarship opportunities.

“It’s an opportunity to activate the scheme of our young people,” said Andrae Townsel, the Superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools. “We always want to meet them where they are. We have to be relevant and find objectives in the real world. Our kids are on social media, there’s young people winning millions of dollars playing Fortnite and Madden. Let’s put that right here and see what Benton Harbor kids can do.”

Students will compete across the state in games such as Rocket League, League of Legends, and Hearthstone.

The new lab was made possible through a $25,000 dollar donation from Whirlpool.

