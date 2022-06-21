Advertisement

Vintage car rally coming to South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world’s premiere vintage car rally took off from Rhode Island over the weekend. And on Wednesday, they’ll be arriving in South Bend!

The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum will serve as a checkpoint for the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.

Over 150 automobiles, dating as far back as 1916, are expected to be in town for a lunch break.

The great race participants will then continue their journey to North Dakota as part of the competitive “controlled-speed” endurance competition.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, sexual solicitation at massage businesses in St. Joseph County
1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River...
UPDATE: Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept. rules suspicious death a homicide
Their deaths mark the second homicide investigation at the apartment complex in the last two...
Friends, loved ones gather to remember victims in double homicide
Crews respond to a road buckling on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road buckles on N. Main St. & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka

Latest News

ND Baseball eliminated from College World Series.
ND Baseball eliminated from College World Series
Harold Welter retires after a 57-year sports radio career in northwest Indiana.
Local sportscaster retires after 57 years, to work full-time on late daughter’s dream
Local sports radio icon Harold Welter retires.
Local sports radio icon Harold Welter retires
Police investigating vandalism in Goshen.
Police investigating vandalism in Goshen
Goshen homes vandalized
Police look for suspects after Goshen homes are vandalized with graffiti