Vintage car rally coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The world’s premiere vintage car rally took off from Rhode Island over the weekend. And on Wednesday, they’ll be arriving in South Bend!

The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum will serve as a checkpoint for the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.

Over 150 automobiles, dating as far back as 1916, are expected to be in town for a lunch break.

The great race participants will then continue their journey to North Dakota as part of the competitive “controlled-speed” endurance competition.

