Roofsit 2022 is underway at Martin’s Super Market

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 26th annual Roofsit is underway.

U93 will broadcast live from the Martin’s Super Market, Heritage Square location to raise money for child abuse prevention programs in Michiana.

There will also be fun activities throughout the week.

Kids Day will take place on Wednesday from 10am – 4pm, Family Night is on Thursday from 5:30 – 8pm, and a Donut Drive-Thru on Friday from 7 – 10am.

In the 26 years of Roofsit, $3.2 million has been raised. But the annual event is also about raising awareness.

“Unfortunately, the numbers of abuse and neglect cases in Indiana and especially St. Joseph County are actually higher than they are in other parts of the country,” said Christina McGovern, director of development and marketing for YSB St. Joseph County. “So, it just is a reminder that this event is important because abuse and neglect thrive when you don’t talk about it.”

You can support Roofsit by stopping by the Martin’s Super Market Heritage Square location.

You can also donate by calling (574) 234-KIDS or visit roofsit.org.

