Advertisement

Roofsit 2022 is underway at Martin’s Super Market

Roofsit 2022 is underway
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 26th annual Roofsit is underway.

U93 will broadcast live from the Martin’s Super Market, Heritage Square location to raise money for child abuse prevention programs in Michiana.

There will also be fun activities throughout the week.

Kids Day will take place on Wednesday from 10am – 4pm, Family Night is on Thursday from 5:30 – 8pm, and a Donut Drive-Thru on Friday from 7 – 10am.

In the 26 years of Roofsit, $3.2 million has been raised. But the annual event is also about raising awareness.

“Unfortunately, the numbers of abuse and neglect cases in Indiana and especially St. Joseph County are actually higher than they are in other parts of the country,” said Christina McGovern, director of development and marketing for YSB St. Joseph County. “So, it just is a reminder that this event is important because abuse and neglect thrive when you don’t talk about it.”

You can support Roofsit by stopping by the Martin’s Super Market Heritage Square location.

You can also donate by calling (574) 234-KIDS or visit roofsit.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st probable monkeypox case identified in Indiana
Police were told a body was discovered on 20th Rd., west of S.R. 331, near the Tippecanoe River...
UPDATE: Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Dept. rules suspicious death a homicide
Crews respond to a road buckling on N. Main St & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road buckles on N. Main St. & Ardennes Ave. in Mishawaka
Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, prostitution operation at four massage businesses in St. Joseph Co.
Two people were found dead after a welfare check at Laurel Woods apartment Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Laurel Woods double homicide

Latest News

Purdue Men’s Basketball, where Swanigan played in college, Tweeted on Tuesday that their...
Coroner: Caleb Swanigan former Homestead basketball star dead at 25
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures Approaching the Century Mark Tuesday
Police are investigating four massage businesses for allegedly running human trafficking and...
Police investigating human trafficking, prostitution operation at four massage businesses in St. Joseph Co.
Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Sweeten was driving on La Rue St., west of Shore Ave., and veered...
Motorcyclist dead in Elkhart Co. crash